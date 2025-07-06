Washington DC [US], July 6 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Usher has cancelled the Australian leg of his Past Present Future global tour, reported People.

In a statement issued via Ticketek, Live Nation confirmed, "The promoter of USHER's Australian Tour regrets to advise that the scheduled shows to take place in November/ December, will no longer be proceeding."

Live Nation shared details on the refund process for Australian concertgoers, "All tickets purchased (including refundable ticket purchases, if relevant) will be automatically refunded in full to the original payment method used. Customers do not need to take any action. Customers should allow approximately 30 business days for the refund to appear in their account."

The R&B superstar was set to play 12 shows across Melbourne and Sydney in November and December. This would have marked his first Australian tour in nearly 14 years, Billboard reports.

He first announced the Australian leg of the Past Present Future tour on May 7, telling fans he was "bringing the A to the AUS" on Instagram, reported People.

The singer wrote at the time, "Australia, my Past Present Future tour is coming your way! Tickets for Sydney and Melbourne dates go on sale Friday 16 May, but you can get yours early in the fan presale starting Monday 12 May. Sign up to get the presale code at usherworld.com."

The tour, which has already seen Usher perform in the U.S. and Europe, was set to kick off Nov. 19 at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena before moving to Sydney's Qudos Bank Arena on December 1.

A description for the show reads that Usher "will take the stage in celebration of his 30-year career, performing iconic hits like 'Yeah!' and 'U Got It Bad,' alongside tracks from his latest album COMING HOME, released earlier this year via mega/gamma," reported People. (ANI)

