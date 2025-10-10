Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9 (ANI): Nandish Sandhu, best known for his performance in the TV show 'Uttaran', is in a relationship with actor Kavita Banerjee.

On Thursday, Nandish took to Instagram and announced his engagement to Kavita. He also shared a couple of romantic pictures with his ladylove.

"Hi Partner. (engagement ring emoji, heart and star emojis), Ready?," he captioned the post.

As soon as he shared the good news, fans and members of television industry chimed in the comment section to extend their best wishes to Nandish and Kavita.

"Mubarakaan Mubarakaan," a netizen commented.

"Wohoo Congratulations you both," another one wrote.

Nandish was previously married to actress Rashami Desai. They both worked together in 'Uttaran', which also starred Tina Datta.

Nandish and Rashami tied the knot in 2012. However, two years into their marriage, differences began to surface, and divorce rumors emerged in 2014. They officially parted ways by mutual consent in 2016. (ANI)

