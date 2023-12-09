Entertainment News | Vaani Kapoor Celebrates 7 Years of 'Befikre'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Actors Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor starrer romantic comedy film 'Befikre' turned 7 on Saturday.

To mark the occasion, Vaani took to her Instagram and shared a clip from the film to her stories.

The clip features scenes from the film.

'Befikre' is about a young couple played by Ranveer and Vaani, who are testing the new codes of romantic relationship. They believe in a 'no-strings attached' relationship and are keen to explore the new ways of dealing with the matters of heart.

Helmed by Aditya Chopra the film was released in the year 2016 and received decent responses from the fans.

'Befikre' marked Ranveer and Vaani's first on-screen collaboration.

Vaani was last seen in the period drama film 'Shamshera' opposite actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Helmed by Karan Malhotra, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

However, she received a lot of praises for her performance in the film 'Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui'.

In the coming months, Vaani will be seen headlining two diversely different projects - Maddock Films, 'Sarvagunn Sampanna'.

The film will supposedly be set in the 90s with Vaani essaying the role of a porn star lookalike.

The film promises to be a laughter-filled ride with a unique storyline set in the 90s. The film blends comedy and social commentary, offering a fresh perspective on contemporary issues with a touch of nostalgia.

Apart from that, she also has Yash Raj Films OTT show, a gritty crime thriller, 'Mandala Murders'. (ANI)

