Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 23 (ANI): Actor Vaani Kapoor is extremely excited as her film 'Shamshera' is all set to release in theatres on July 22.

In the film, she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt.

Sharing details about her role, Vaani said, "I play the character of Sona, the most sought-after travelling performer of India in the 1800's. I have always chosen roles where my character pivots the script in a certain direction and in Shamshera too, Sona plays an important role in building the narrative. I'm thankful to Karan Malhotra for seeing me in this role. He held my hand at every step of the way and guided me to bring Sona to life."

"Sona has strong willpower, she's confident, a go-getter yet has her own emotional vulnerabilities. She's definitely one of the most refreshing characters I have played on screen. I'm amazing teaming up with Ranbir Kapoor - a powerhouse of talent. He's truly a very special actor and my personal favourite," she added.

Directed by Karan Malhotra, 'Shamshera' is set in the fictitious city of Kaza, where a warrior tribe is imprisoned, enslaved and tortured by a ruthless authoritarian general Shudh Singh. This is the story of a man who became a slave, a slave who became a leader and then a legend for his tribe. He relentlessly fights for his tribe's freedom and dignity. His name is Shamshera (played by Ranbir). Sanjay Dutt plays Ranbir's arch-enemy in the film, which is produced by Aditya Chopra. (ANI)

