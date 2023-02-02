Washington [US], February 2 (ANI): American rapper Vanilla Ice has revealed that he wasn't ready for Madonna's marriage proposal while the two briefly dated in the early 1990s.

According to Fox News, a USA-based news outlet, talking about their romance in a podcast, he said, "She even proposed to me... I mean things were going so crazy and fast man. I was just like, 'What? I thought the guy was supposed to do that. What do you mean? Wait a minute. This is too fast. I'm just getting started here, and I'm way too young for this."

"So, yeah it was crazy. The more I think about it, the more crazy it was," he added.

Vanilla Ice said he first met Madonna after spotting her "dancing her a-- off" at one of his shows in New York City during the height of his fame in the early '90s, reported Fox News.

After the show, he said, she went back to his dressing room and said hello, and "she kind of gave me the sexy eyes, you know, and I was like, 'Well, she's really too old for me, so I must be mistaken on that.'"

After a date was set up for them, the rapper stated, "And I said this is not real. ... And so we went and ate together. ... And what happened, oh yeah, it got a little dirty after that."

As per Fox News, Vanilla Ice said he broke up with her after she included him in her 'Sex' book "without my consent, without my knowledge, without anything." He said he was dating her while she was working on the book and had no idea about it. (ANI)

