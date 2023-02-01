Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 31 (ANI): Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 'Bawaal' will not release on the scheduled date in April.

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday trade Analyst Taran Adarsh announced in a post, "VARUN DHAWAN - JANHVI KAPOOR: 'BAWAAL' SHIFTS AHEAD... #Bawaal - which reunites producer #SajidNadiadwala and director #NiteshTiwari after #Chhichhore - won't release on 7 April 2023... Reason: VFX and technical requirements... Stars #VarunDhawan and #JanhviKapoor."

https://twitter.com/taran_adarsh/status/1620330239586103297

Due to the impending VFX and technical requirements, the decision to push the release of the film is taken.

This film marks the first collaboration on many fronts: Varun and Janhvi have worked together for the first time, Varun and director Nitesh Tiwari have teamed up for the first time.

The film went on floors last April in Lucknow and the team later travelled to Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Taking to Instagram, director and producer Ashwini Iyer Tiwary shared a post, which reads, "A BAWAAL NOTE. As we finished making our beautiful story 'Bawaal'. We want to thank all our partners who have shown so much of love and oneness in making this story their own and walking the path till the end. It was a very difficult shoot but when there are smiling faces it makes the director go on. Thank you Sajid Nadiadwala & Wardha Nadiadwala for believing in this story we shared with you on a bright full moon day. Thank-you for believing in Earthsky and making us your partners. The collaboration has been such a joy and we look forward for many more. Thank-you Varun Dhawan, Jhanvi Kapoor and every actor who made Bawaal shine with their on-screen presence. Thank-you to all our talented partners in all departments who relentlessly never gave up in the most challenging situation."

The final release date of the film is awaited. (ANI)

