Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): A cup of coffee seems perfect before the start of the day and Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan shared his love for coffee through a social media post.

The sequence of photos, the actor posted on Instagram shows that Dhawan loves to have his favourite cold coffee before reading any script.

Taking to the Instagram handle, the 'Badlapur' star dropped a series of insights from his mid-week schedule. Varun captioned the post,

"Go get it

But first get some coffee"

In the pictures, Varun poses shirtless flaunting his abs for the camera. In the first snapshot, he could be spotted donning a cool beard look, while sipping coffee from a tall paper glass.

In the second one, which is a side-angle shot he could be seen reading a script.

And in the last one, he is clearly posing for the camera, flaunting his shredded body and toned biceps to the fullest.

Reacting to his post, Varun's fans and friends dropped a set of fire emoticons in the comment section.

The 'Student of the Year' star celebrated his birthday a few days back on the sets of his upcoming film 'Bawaal'.

Currently, Varun is shooting for filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's directorial 'Bawaal' which also features Janhvi Kapoor. Being produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the movie will be released on April 7, 2023.

Apart from this, Varun Dhawan will next be seen in 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' co-starring Kiara Advani and in 'Bhediya' co-starring Kriti Sanon. (ANI)

