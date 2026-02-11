Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): The trailer of Nikhil Siddhartha's 'Swayambhu' was released on Wednesday.

Mounted as a grand historical epic, the film stars Nikhil Siddhartha, Samyuktha, Nabha Natesh, and Nawab Shah.

With its deep roots in Indian history, spirituality, and symbolism, the film "promises to present a visually rich and emotionally powerful cinematic experience."

Set during India's glorious golden era, the teaser introduces a story steeped in heritage, bravery, and cultural significance. At the centre of the narrative lies the Sengol, an ancient sacred sceptre symbolising righteous leadership, justice, and moral authority. Inspired by legends linking it to Lord Ram, the Sengol is believed to have been bestowed upon a ruler as a symbol of governance guided by dharma, read a press note.

The story unfolds at the centre of Sengol and as a sparkling, fierce battle and invasions between kingdoms seeking to reclaim it.

Written and directed by Bharat Krishnamachari, the project features music by Ravi Basrur of KGF and Salaar fame, stunning visuals by Baahubali and RRR cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar, and editing by Baahubali's Tammiraju, alongside several other celebrated talents. (ANI)

