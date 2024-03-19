Vedaa: John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh Bring Action-Packed Thrills in Film Teaser! (Watch Video)

The action-packed teaser for Vedaa has arrived! Expect a thrilling battle between John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee. Sharvari Wagh also impresses with her fighting spirit. Get ready for a high-octane adventure filled with bravery and struggle.

Agency News ANI| Mar 19, 2024 01:16 PM IST
A+
A-
Vedaa: John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh Bring Action-Packed Thrills in Film Teaser! (Watch Video)
Vedaa Teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The teaser for the much-anticipated action film Vedaa is out now. The teaser provides a glimpse into a world of bravery and struggle, accompanied by high-octane action scenes and jaw-dropping feats recorded on a huge scale. It provides an insight into the intense confrontation between John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee. Other than the two, Sharvari Wagh also shines and offers an exhilarating cinematic experience. Vedaa follows the journey of a young woman (played by Sharvari Wagh) who faces and resists a repressive system against Abhishek Banerjee's portrayal of an elusive antagonist. With the help of her saviour (John), this unusual ally becomes her weapon in the struggle for justice. Vedaa: John Abraham’s Unforgettable Filming Experience in Kashmir, Encourages Fans To Visit the Place (Watch Video).

John Abraham took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser of the action thriller film. He wrote in the caption, "Jhagadna nahi aata mujhe, sirf jung ladni aati hai! #VedaaTeaserOutNow. (Link in bio) Releasing in cinemas on 12th July. @sharvari @nowitsabhi @tamannaahspeaks @nikkhiladvani @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @shariq_patel @minnakshidas @aseemarrora @zeestudiosofficial @emmayentertainment @johnabrahament @zeemusiccompany @zeecinema" Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film also stars Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles. Director Nikkhil Advani earlier said in a statement, "Vedaa is not just a film. It's inspired from real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I'm glad to finally announce the release date and fingers crossed the audiences gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa." Vedaa: John Abraham Wraps Up Jodhpur Schedule Of Nikkhil Advani’s Film (View Pics).

Watch Vedaa Teaser:

Madhu Bhojwani, producer, Emmay Entertainment said, "We are delighted to announce the release date for our film. Vedaa is an inspiring tale based on true events with engaging performances, high-octane action, and drama, perfect for a big screen experience."Written by Aseem Arora, Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. Vedaa is set to hit the theatres on July 12 this year.

Comments

Vedaa: John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh Bring Action-Packed Thrills in Film Teaser! (Watch Video)

The action-packed teaser for Vedaa has arrived! Expect a thrilling battle between John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee. Sharvari Wagh also impresses with her fighting spirit. Get ready for a high-octane adventure filled with bravery and struggle.

Agency News ANI| Mar 19, 2024 01:16 PM IST
A+
A-
Vedaa: John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh Bring Action-Packed Thrills in Film Teaser! (Watch Video)
Vedaa Teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The teaser for the much-anticipated action film Vedaa is out now. The teaser provides a glimpse into a world of bravery and struggle, accompanied by high-octane action scenes and jaw-dropping feats recorded on a huge scale. It provides an insight into the intense confrontation between John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee. Other than the two, Sharvari Wagh also shines and offers an exhilarating cinematic experience. Vedaa follows the journey of a young woman (played by Sharvari Wagh) who faces and resists a repressive system against Abhishek Banerjee's portrayal of an elusive antagonist. With the help of her saviour (John), this unusual ally becomes her weapon in the struggle for justice. Vedaa: John Abraham’s Unforgettable Filming Experience in Kashmir, Encourages Fans To Visit the Place (Watch Video).

John Abraham took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser of the action thriller film. He wrote in the caption, "Jhagadna nahi aata mujhe, sirf jung ladni aati hai! #VedaaTeaserOutNow. (Link in bio) Releasing in cinemas on 12th July. @sharvari @nowitsabhi @tamannaahspeaks @nikkhiladvani @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @shariq_patel @minnakshidas @aseemarrora @zeestudiosofficial @emmayentertainment @johnabrahament @zeemusiccompany @zeecinema" Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film also stars Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles. Director Nikkhil Advani earlier said in a statement, "Vedaa is not just a film. It's inspired from real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I'm glad to finally announce the release date and fingers crossed the audiences gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa." Vedaa: John Abraham Wraps Up Jodhpur Schedule Of Nikkhil Advani’s Film (View Pics).

Watch Vedaa Teaser:

Madhu Bhojwani, producer, Emmay Entertainment said, "We are delighted to announce the release date for our film. Vedaa is an inspiring tale based on true events with engaging performances, high-octane action, and drama, perfect for a big screen experience."Written by Aseem Arora, Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. Vedaa is set to hit the theatres on July 12 this year.

Comments
Tags:
Actor John Abraham Actress Sharvari Wagh John Abraham John Abraham in Vedaa John Abraham's Vedaa Sharvari Wagh Vedaa Vedaa Teaser
You might also like
Zee Cine Awards 2024 Best Dressed: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt & Other Celebs Who Set the Red Carpet on Fire
Fashion

Zee Cine Awards 2024 Best Dressed: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt & Other Celebs Who Set the Red Carpet on Fire
Agency News ANI| Mar 19, 2024 01:16 PM IST
A+
A-
Vedaa: John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh Bring Action-Packed Thrills in Film Teaser! (Watch Video)
Vedaa Teaser (Photo Credits: YouTube)

The teaser for the much-anticipated action film Vedaa is out now. The teaser provides a glimpse into a world of bravery and struggle, accompanied by high-octane action scenes and jaw-dropping feats recorded on a huge scale. It provides an insight into the intense confrontation between John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee. Other than the two, Sharvari Wagh also shines and offers an exhilarating cinematic experience. Vedaa follows the journey of a young woman (played by Sharvari Wagh) who faces and resists a repressive system against Abhishek Banerjee's portrayal of an elusive antagonist. With the help of her saviour (John), this unusual ally becomes her weapon in the struggle for justice. Vedaa: John Abraham’s Unforgettable Filming Experience in Kashmir, Encourages Fans To Visit the Place (Watch Video).

John Abraham took to his Instagram handle to share the teaser of the action thriller film. He wrote in the caption, "Jhagadna nahi aata mujhe, sirf jung ladni aati hai! #VedaaTeaserOutNow. (Link in bio) Releasing in cinemas on 12th July. @sharvari @nowitsabhi @tamannaahspeaks @nikkhiladvani @onlyemmay @madhubhojwani @shariq_patel @minnakshidas @aseemarrora @zeestudiosofficial @emmayentertainment @johnabrahament @zeemusiccompany @zeecinema" Helmed by Nikkhil Advani, the film also stars Tamannah Bhatia in lead roles. Director Nikkhil Advani earlier said in a statement, "Vedaa is not just a film. It's inspired from real events and is a reflection of our society and pushes the boundaries of reality. Working with John, Sharvari and Abhishek Banerjee has been an incredible experience and I'm glad to finally announce the release date and fingers crossed the audiences gets moved the way we all did when we first heard the story of Vedaa." Vedaa: John Abraham Wraps Up Jodhpur Schedule Of Nikkhil Advani’s Film (View Pics).

Watch Vedaa Teaser:

Madhu Bhojwani, producer, Emmay Entertainment said, "We are delighted to announce the release date for our film. Vedaa is an inspiring tale based on true events with engaging performances, high-octane action, and drama, perfect for a big screen experience."Written by Aseem Arora, Vedaa is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment and JA Entertainment. Vedaa is set to hit the theatres on July 12 this year.

Comments
Tags:
Actor John Abraham Actress Sharvari Wagh John Abraham John Abraham in Vedaa John Abraham's Vedaa Sharvari Wagh Vedaa Vedaa Teaser
You might also like
Zee Cine Awards 2024 Best Dressed: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt & Other Celebs Who Set the Red Carpet on Fire
Fashion

Zee Cine Awards 2024 Best Dressed: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt & Other Celebs Who Set the Red Carpet on Fire
Pankaj Udhas Dies at 72: From 'Chitti Aayi Hai' to 'Na Kajre Ki Dhaar', 10 Soulful Melodies of Late Ghazal Legend That Have Enthralled Us Over Years (Watch Videos)
Bollywood

Pankaj Udhas Dies at 72: From 'Chitti Aayi Hai' to 'Na Kajre Ki Dhaar', 10 Soulful Melodies of Late Ghazal Legend That Have Enthralled Us Over Years (Watch Videos)
John Abraham Birthday: Nothing Beats the Comfort of Casual for this 'Pathaan' Actor
Fashion

John Abraham Birthday: Nothing Beats the Comfort of Casual for this 'Pathaan' Actor
The Archies Premiere: Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor & Other Best-Dressed Celebs from the Event
Fashion

The Archies Premiere: Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor & Other Best-Dressed Celebs from the Event
Fashion

Zee Cine Awards 2024 Best Dressed: Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt & Other Celebs Who Set the Red Carpet on Fire
Pankaj Udhas Dies at 72: From 'Chitti Aayi Hai' to 'Na Kajre Ki Dhaar', 10 Soulful Melodies of Late Ghazal Legend That Have Enthralled Us Over Years (Watch Videos)
Bollywood

Pankaj Udhas Dies at 72: From 'Chitti Aayi Hai' to 'Na Kajre Ki Dhaar', 10 Soulful Melodies of Late Ghazal Legend That Have Enthralled Us Over Years (Watch Videos)
John Abraham Birthday: Nothing Beats the Comfort of Casual for this 'Pathaan' Actor
Fashion

John Abraham Birthday: Nothing Beats the Comfort of Casual for this 'Pathaan' Actor
The Archies Premiere: Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor & Other Best-Dressed Celebs from the Event
Fashion

The Archies Premiere: Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor & Other Best-Dressed Celebs from the Event
Google Trends Google Trends
Nowruz
500K+ searches
Hardik Pandya
10K+ searches
Imad Wasim
10K+ searches
Narzo 70 Pro 5G
10K+ searches
Bihar Board Result
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
Google Trends Google Trends
Nowruz
500K+ searches
Hardik Pandya
10K+ searches
Imad Wasim
10K+ searches
Narzo 70 Pro 5G
10K+ searches
Bihar Board Result
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma