Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14 (ANI): Veteran actor Javed Khan Amrohi, who was best known for his roles in 'Andaaz Apna Apna', 'Ishq', 'Lagaan', died on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Saddened by the demise, actor Danish Husain paid a heartfelt tribute to the late actor Javed Khan Amrohi.

https://twitter.com/DanHusain/status/1625479653396979713

Danish shared an old picture of 'Chak De! India' actor along with a note "Gutted to hear about #JavedKhanAmrohi Bhai's demise. This seems to be a season of farewell. Condolences to his family, friends, colleagues @iptamumbai #Nukkadd #Lagaan, and so on and so forth."

He was in his 70s. His cause of death is still unknown. More details are awaited in this regard.

Amrohi began his career in theatre after graduating from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), and he has starred in over 150 films and a dozen TV shows.

Javed Khan Amrohi has portrayed key roles in films including 'Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke', 'Andaaz Apna Apna', 'Ishq', 'Lagaan', and 'Chak De! India', and several others. He was recently seen in 'Sadak 2,' which starring Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sanjay Dutt. Apart from films, he also worked in the TV shows like 'Mirza Ghalib'. (ANI)

