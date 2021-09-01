Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 1 (ANI): Veteran actor Saira Banu was recently admitted to Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital.

She is currently in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital. As per a family friend, Banu had been hospitalised three days ago due to issues with her blood pressure levels.

Also Read | Malignant: Warner Bros’ Horror Movie From The Conjuring Director James Wan is Hitting the Indian Screens on September 10.

The 77-year-old star has been admitted to the same hospital where her late husband and legendary actor Dilip Kumar had been admitted. Dilip Kumar, best known as Tragedy King, passed away on July 7, 2021.

Saira Banu made her Bollywood debut in 1961 with the movie 'Junglee' opposite late actor Shammi Kapoor. She is celebrated for films like 'Padosan' (1968), 'Hera Pheri' (1976), 'Diwana' (1967) and 'Purab Aur Paschim' (1970). (ANI)

Also Read | The Honeymoon: Maria Bakalova Joins the Cast of Dean Craig's Directorial Rom-Com.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)