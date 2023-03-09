Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9 (ANI): Veteran actor Satish Kaushik, who passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest on Wednesday night, was cremated at Mumbai's Oshiwara crematorium on Thursday evening.

The late actor's mortal remains were brought to Mumbai from New Delhi after a post-mortem earlier on Thursday.

The post-mortem report of the veteran actor and filmmaker confirmed that his sudden demise was caused by a heart attack.

