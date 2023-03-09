Bollywood star Anil Kapoor remembered his Mr India co-actor Satish Kaushik by sharing a series of pictures with him and Anupam Kher, calling Kaushik his younger brother. Actor-Director Kaushik passed away due to a heart attack in Gurugram late on Wednesday. He was 66. Among his many memorable roles, Kaushik is fondly remembered for playing the role of Calendar in the 1987 film Mr India directed by Shekhar Kapur, in which Anil Kapoor played the titular character. Satish Kaushik Funeral: Anupam Kher Breaks Down in Tears After Seeing His Dear Friend's Mortal Remains (Watch Video).

Sharing a bunch of pictures with Kaushik, Anil Kapoor wrote in the caption:"The Laurels of the industry have lost their Hardy... the Three Musketeers have lost the most talented, generous and loving Musketeer and I have lost my younger brother... gone too soon... I love you Satish." In the first two pictures, Anil could be seen posing with Kaushik in movie sets, while in the third and fourth pictures, all the three friends -- Anil, Anupam, and Kaushik -- are seen together.

In the last two pictures, Anil and Kaushik are seen posing together in a cheerful mood. Soon after Anil shared the post, actress Bhumi Pednekar wrote in the comments section: "My condolences sir." Anil's son Harshvardhan Kapoor also reacted with a broken heart emoji. One of the social media users commented: "So sad indeed... Mr India is a film that was watched on repeat every day... as well as Ram Lakhan... RIP Calendar." Satish Kaushik Sand Art: Sudarsan Patnaik Pays Tribute to Legendary Indian Actor-Director With a Massive Sand Sculpture (View Pic).

Check The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by anilskapoor (@anilskapoor)

Another user wrote: "I think Mr India was extra special to me because of Calendar, and I guess I'll watch it again because that's the only way I can pay respect to an actor I loved. Om Shanti." Apart from Mr India, Anil and Kaushik worked together in films like Ram Lakhan, Hamara Dil Aapke Paas Hai, Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain, and Badhaai Ho Badhaai.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 09, 2023 09:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).