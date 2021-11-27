Washington [US], November 27 (ANI): Veteran songwriter Stephen Sondheim, who redefined the American musical theatre, has passed away. He was 91.

Stephen breathed his last on Friday at his home in Roxbury, Conn, Variety reported.

Also Read | Aashka Goradia Birthday: Times When She Made us Fall In Love With Yoga (View Pics).

From the comedic 'A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum' to the ground-breaking 'Company' and the experimental 'Pacific Overtures', his shows have had undoubtedly transformed the Broadway musical stage.

He's a recipient of Tony Awards plus a 2008 Special Tony Award for lifetime achievement in the theatre. He also received a Pulitzer Prize ('Sunday in the Park'), and an Academy Award for the song 'Sooner or Later'. (ANI)

Also Read | Bappi Lahiri Birthday: Did You Know The Hit Composer-Singer Dubbed For Elton John In Kingsman: The Golden Circle And Tomatoa In Moana? (Watch Videos).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)