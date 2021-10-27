Washington [US], October 27 (ANI): Actor Richard Evans, best known for his work in television in the 1960s and 1970s, has died.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Evans had been battling cancer and left for his heavenly abode on October 2. He was 86 when he breathed his last.

Also Read | John Cleese Birthday Special: 10 Awesome Quotes by the Fawlty Towers Actor That Are Absolute Truths About Life!.

During his 40-year acting career, Evans also appeared as a guest star in 'Death Valley Days', 'Cheyenne', and 'Mod Squad' among others.

Evans had also tried his hand at writing, directing, and producing for the big screen including 'The Mystery of Howard Hangar', and 'Harry Monument'. He was also an author. His final book, 'Ploys', was completed shortly before his demise.

Also Read | Halston Sage to Play Lead Role in Upcoming Indie Move 'The List’.

The book is a collection of plays to be performed free of rental fees when staged as fundraisers for the homeless. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)