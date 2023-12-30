Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 29 (ANI): On Saturday, more pictures from couple Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's Christmas bash surfaced online, courtesy Neha Dhupia's Instagram post.

Taking to social media, Neha dropped a couple of images from an intimate Christmas party held at Vickat's residence.

The pictures showed everyone, from Vicky's parents, Katrina's mom to actor Angad Bedi were in attendance. Vicky and Katrina twinned in white, while Angad and Neha opted to wear the same printed night suits.

Sharing the pictures, Neha Dhupia wrote on Instagram, "Our very merry bunch for life."

In one of the images, Vicky is seen planting a kiss on his mother's cheek, who wore a red salwar suit for Christmas.

Recently, Vicky also shared an adorable picture of Katrina and him posing during the Christmas bash.

A video from the couple's bash also went viral on the internet in which Vicky, Angad and Sunny can be seen adding some Punjabi touch to their Christmas celebrations.

They were seen confidently pulling off bhangra steps at Vicky-Katrina's Christmas party. (ANI)

