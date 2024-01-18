Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Makers of the recently released biopic movie 'Sam Bahadur' hosted a success bash of their film in Mumbai on Wednesday.

The lead cast of the film Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra were seen posing along with director Meghna Gulzar in front of the paps at the bash.

Several pictures and videos went viral on social media.

In the pictures, Vicky is seen with a heavy beard donning a grey shirt paired with black jeans. He tied his hair into a ponytail and accessorized his look with purple shades.

Sanya looked stunning in a black deep-neck one-piece dress. She kept her makeup heavy and tied her hair into a messy bun.

Director Meghna Gulzar was seen in an all-black outfit.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala also joined them.

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film also starred Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead role.

'Sam Bahadur' is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal. Manekshaw, fondly called 'Sam Bahadur,' led the Indian Army to victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which resulted in the creation of Bangladesh.

In his military career, Manekshaw also played a crucial role in the Indo-Pak War of 1947 and the liberation of Hyderabad in 1948.

'Sam Bahadur' marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulazar after 'Raazi'.

Meanwhile, Vicky will be next seen in the period drama film 'Chhaava'. (ANI)

