Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film Sam Bahadur, is based on the life of India's first field marshal, Sam Manekshaw, directed by Meghna Gulzar and co-written by Bhavani Iyer and Shantanu Srivastava, promises to be an intriguing and historically rich biographical war drama. Sam Bahadur seems poised to offer a compelling narrative about a significant figure in Indian military history. The combination of talented direction and writing suggests a thoughtful and engaging portrayal of Manekshaw's life and contributions. Sam Bahadur Trailer: Vicky Kaushal–Meghna Gulzar’s Film Gives Glimpse Into the Life of ‘No-Nonsense Army Commander’ Sam Manekshaw (Watch Video).

Cast: Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw, Fatima Sana Shaikh as late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, Sanya Malhotra as Silloo, Sam's wife Neeraj Kabi, Edward Sonnenblick, Richard Bhakti Klein, Saqib Ayub and Krishna Kant Singh Bundela.

Plot: The film Sam Bahadur delves into the remarkable life of India's inaugural Field Marshal, Sam Manekshaw. With a military tenure spanning four decades and participation in five wars, this film portrays Manekshaw's incredible journey. Among his notable feats, Manekshaw's pivotal role in steering the triumph during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, a significant event culminating in the birth of Bangladesh remains a standout achievement depicted in the movie. Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh At Manekshaw Centre For Trailer Launch Of The Film (View Pics).

Trailer Of Sam Bahadur:

Release Date - Sam Bahadur Will Hit Theatres On December 1

