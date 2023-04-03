On the occasion of the 109th birth anniversary of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, actor Vicky Kaushal paid tribute to the military commander on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Vicky dropped a motion poster of Sam Manekshaw. Sharing the video, "Remembering Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw on his 109th Birth Anniversary. Thank you for being born. #Sambhaadur in cinemas 1.12.2023." Sam Bahadur: Meghna Gulzar and Vicky Kaushal Share Photo with Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw’s Statue After Wrapping Shoot (View Pic).

Helmed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Sam Bahadur is the story of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw which also stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Sheikh in the lead roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1, 2023. Talking about the film, Vicky said, "I am fortunate to portray the role of a real-life hero and patriot who is still remembered and loved for his contributions to our country. There is a lot to learn and take back as an actor. With the amount of prep and hard work the whole team has put in, I am sure the audiences will be thrilled to watch Sam's mesmerising journey to making India what it is today." Sam Bahadur: Fatima Sana Shaikh Shares Pics With Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra From the Wrap-Up Party of Meghna Gulzar’s Film!

Vicky Kaushal Remembers Sam Manekshaw on His Birth Anniversary:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Meanwhile, Vicky will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next romantic comedy film with Sara Ali Khan and in a yet-to-be-titled film alongside Triptii Dimri. The Vicky-starrer is a co-production of Prime Video with Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective. It is touted to be an eclectic mix of drama, emotions and a dash of comedy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)