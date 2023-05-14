Mumbai, May 14 (PTI) The film starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is titled "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke", the makers announced Sunday.

The movie, slated to hit the screens on June 2, is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Also Read | Swedish Singer Loreen Beats 25 Countries Contestants to Win at the Eurovision Song Contest 202.

Maddock Films shared the title of the Hindi film on its official Twitter handle. The trailer will be unveiled on Monday, ahead of Kaushal's birthday.

"#ZaraHatkeZaraBachke, aa rahe hain Kapil aur Somya lekar apni kahani! Trailer Out tomorrow! In cinemas on 2nd June, 2023," the production house said in a tweet.

Also Read | Shania Twain Signs on Intimate Part of Fan, Says 'There's a First Time for Everything'.

Also starring Sharib Hashmi, "Zara Hatke Zara Bachke" is directed by Laxman Utekar of "Luka Chuppi" and "Mimi" fame.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)