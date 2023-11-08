Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 8 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal on Wednesday shared a string of pictures from the trailer launch of his upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur'.

Taking to Instagram, Vicky shared a string of pictures which he captioned, "An extremely special day for Team #SAMBahadur! Honoured to have unveiled the Trailer to the world in the presence of our Army Chief General Manoj Pande Sir and all the respected officers and that too at The Manekshaw Centre in Delhi. We are ever so grateful for the constant support and encouragement of the Indian Army. Also having Sam's family with us, just made the evening more special. A big thank you to all of you for giving so much love to our Trailer. There's a lot more coming your way!. #SAMBahadur on 1.12.2023."

Also Read | The Lady Killer: Ajay Bahl Breaks Silence On ‘Incomplete’ Release of Bhumi Pednekar-Arjun Kapoor Starrer, Calls The Film ‘Complete’ (View Post).

Team 'Sam Bahadur' including Vicky Kaushal, director Meghna Gulzar and actors Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh unveiled the films trailer at the Manekshaw Centre in New Delhi on November 7 in the presence of Army Chief General Manoj Pande.

In the photos, Vicky, looking handsome in a blue suit. He is seen posing with his director Meghna Gulzar, and co-stars Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Also Read | Gwyneth Paltrow Hints at Acting Comeback Thanks to Iron Man Co-Star Robert Downey Jr.

Sanya opted for a white outfit while Fatima looked gorgeous in a black saree.

In the film, Vicky will be seen portraying the role of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.

The 2-minute-40-second trailer showcased Vicky (as Sam Manekshaw) in a fierce avatar holding his own against several high-profile leaders, including Indira Gandhi, the then prime minister.

At the end of the trailer, Vicky delivered a powerful dialogue and said, "Aaj ke baad koi bhi officer ya jawan..mere written order ke bina apni post se peeche nahi hatega..aur main wo order kabhi nahi dunga."

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

'Sam Bahadur' marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulazar after 'Raazi'.

Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in director Anand Tiwari's upcoming untitled romantic film alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024. He also has director Laxman Utekar's next 'Chaava' opposite Rashmika Mandanna which will hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.

Previously Vicky and Rashmika have worked together in advertisements and 'Chaava' marks their first big-screen collaboration. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)