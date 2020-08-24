Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Featuring his younger brother Sunny Kaushal on the latest Instagram post, actor Vicky Kaushal on Monday treated fans to a refreshing all smiles clip as his brother poses in the balcony, amid the mesmerizing view of a clear blue sky.

"Uff! @sunsunnykhez," wrote the 'Raazi' actor as he posted the revitalising video on Instagram. In the clip, Sunny is seen in a casual avatar as he cherishes his time in the balcony amid the clear blue sky while the song 'Kasoor' plays in sync with the video. As the video starts, he is seen crossing his fingers through his hair as the lyrics of the song say about 'the luscious locks' and then keep on smiling as Vicky captures the video. The song 'Kasoor' added another mood to the refreshing clip featuring the actor.

Also Read | Ram Gopal Varma's Controversial Film 'Murder' on Stay by Telangana Court As Pranay Kumar Case Is Still Under Probe.

The video garnered more than 1 lakh views within forty-three minutes of being posted.

Appreciating the lovable video, the 'Masaan' actor's fans chimed into the comments section leaving heart emojis.

Also Read | SP Balasubrahmanyam Health Update: Veteran Singer Continues To Be On Ventilator and ECMO Support, Clinical Condition Stable As Per Hospital Statement.

The 'Manmarziyaan' star has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans of his activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Vicky Kaushal treated his fans to a video of himself playing ' Raag Yaman' on a Sitar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)