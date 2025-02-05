Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 5 (ANI): Ahead of the release of his historical action film 'Chhaava', actor Vicky Kaushal has teased fans with a glimpse of his next song, 'Tufaan', composed by music legend A.R. Rahman.

On Wednesday, the 'Raazi' actor took to Instagram to share a black-and-white photo with Rahman, sparking excitement among fans.

Along with the post, Vicky wrote, "A storm is coming! #TOOFAN #ChhaavaOnFeb14."

The first track from Chhaava, 'Jaane Tu', was released last Friday in Hyderabad and received a positive response. Vicky visited Hyderabad to attend the music launch event. While, Rashmika Mandanna, who is recovering from a leg injury, joined him in a wheelchair.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, 'Chhaava' also stars Akshaye Khanna. The film is a period drama that portrays the legendary story of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, played by Vicky Kaushal. It is set to depict the courageous Maratha ruler's legendary reign, beginning with his coronation in 1681.

During the film promotion in Jaipur, Vicky spoke to the media about how he prepared for the role. "A biopic needs a lot of preparation work not only for an actor but for the entire team. Working on a historical subject is really challenging because of the huge budget, and creating a different era on screen. We have tried to make it as realistic as possible," he said.

"As an actor, the preparation is not only physical but also mental. There was action training, bodybuilding training and also doing research on the history as it was important to understand that period," he added.

The movie is slated for release in theatres on February 14. (ANI)

