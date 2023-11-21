Actor Vicky Kaushal is all set to come up with the upcoming biography film Sam Bahadur. Vicky talked about his preparation for the role of Sam Bahadur. He told ANI, "When I was approached to become Sam Bahadur and when Meghna met me, she had come so thoroughly prepared that how Sam Bahadur looked, how he walked and how he was by nature, she had done a lot of work in the research. A look test was done and I met his family. Because to become Sam Bahadur, we had to play 20-year-old Sam Bahadur to 60-year-old Sam Bahadur while he was in the army because our film is till that point." Sam Bahadur Teaser: Vicky Kaushal Captures Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's Essence in Meghna Gulzar's Biopic (Watch Video).

Director of Sam Bahadur Meghna Gulzar also opened up about what attracts her and she made movies like Talwar, Raazi, Chhapaak and now Sam Bahadur. She said, "There is no glimpse of my mother and father in my cinema, this is good for me because I tell only the stories that I want to tell. Earlier I used to choose the stories, but now the stories find me. When I was working on this story, Vicky was not really in my mind because we had to show the journey from 20 years to 60 years. Because I had worked with Vicky in Raazi and I knew what a good actor he was, then we met, a lot of look tests were done, Vicky worked hard and the result is in front of you."

Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh also shared her thoughts on playing the role of former Prime Minister late Mrs Indira Gandhi. She said, "I was scared but the director assured me a lot and when I got to read it, I learned how the relationship between Mrs Indira Gandhi and Sam Bahadur was and how a tough soldier deals with a politician, I found this character very interesting. And I happily said yes."

Talking about the film, Sam Bahadur is helmed by Meghna Gulzar, the film stars Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh in the lead roles.In the film, Vicky will be seen portraying the role of India's war hero and first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Vicky recently unveiled the film's trailer which showcased the actor in in a fierce avatar. Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal Gives Glimpse of His Look As Sam Manekshaw From Meghna Gulzar’s Upcoming Film (View Pic).

The 2-minute-40-second trailer showcased Vicky (as Sam Manekshaw) in a fierce avatar holding his own against several high-profile leaders, including Indira Gandhi, the then-prime minister. At the end of the trailer, Vicky delivers a powerful dialogue and says, "Aaj ke baad koi bhi officer ya jawan..mere written order ke bina apni post se peeche nahi hatega..aur main wo order kabhi nahi dunga."

Watch Sam Bahadur Trailer Here:

Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1. It will face a big Bollywood clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film Animal. Sam Bahadur marks Vicky's second collaboration with Meghna Gulazar after Raazi. Sam Bahadur: Vicky Kaushal Raises Excitement As He Unveils the NEW Poster Ahead of Teaser Launch (View Post).

Apart from this, Vicky will also be seen in director Anand Tiwari's upcoming untitled romantic film alongside Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Produced by Karan Johar, the film is all set to hit the theatres on February 23, 2024. He also has director Laxman Utekar's next Chaava opposite Rashmika Mandanna which will hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.