Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 7 (ANI): As expected, legendary cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 44th birthday in a low-key way.

A video has been doing the rounds on the internet in which Dhoni can be seen cutting his birthday cake in the presence of his JSCA stadium staff in Ranchi. Captain Cool was all smiles.

Also Read | Fact Check: Did Robert Downey Jr Really Say 'You're a Racist if You Don't Like Ironheart'? Here's the Truth Behind Viral Quote.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DLymRKeS8so/

Lauded for his calmness under pressure and his tactical excellence, Dhoni has made a name for himself. He has given back to his country and the city of Ranchi, everything it could have asked him for.

Also Read | 'Mitti': Amazon MX Player Unveils Trailer for Gripping New Series, Starring Ishwak Singh As City Executive Reconnecting With His Roots.

Dhoni retired from international cricket in 2020 and now plays for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL),

With 17,266 international runs, 829 dismissals and 538 matches across formats for India, Dhoni is widely respected.

Apart from his sharp wicket-keeping skills, Dhoni pushed the envelope, contributing valuable runs. He formed a formidable middle-order with Yuvraj Singh and Suresh Raina.

Dhoni's strongest format is the ODIs. In 350 ODIs, he scored 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57.

He scored 10 centuries and 73 fifties for India, with the best score of 183*. He is India's sixth-highest scorer in ODIs (with Sachin Tendulkar at the top with 18,426 runs).

The fact that he managed to score 10,000-plus runs at an average of over 50 while coming down the order makes his statistics even more astonishing.

He led India in 200 ODI matches, winning 110, losing 74. Five games were tied, while 11 failed to produce a result. He has a winning percentage of 55. Dhoni has won the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 and ICC Champions Trophy 2013 for India as a skipper.

Dhoni, known as Chennai Super Kings' "Thala" (leader), played 98 T20Is for India, scoring 1,617 runs at an average of 37.60, at a strike rate of 126.13. He has two half-centuries in the format, with the best score of 56. He was the winning captain of India's ICC T20 WC 2007 winning team. 'Mahi' led India in 72 T20Is, winning 41, losing 28, one being tied and two failing to produce results. His win percentage is 56.94.

Coming to his long-format career, Dhoni played 90 matches, scoring 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He scored six centuries and 33 half-centuries, with the best score of 224. He is the 14th-highest scorer for India in Tests.

As a captain, he led India in 60 Test matches, out of which they won 27 matches, lost 18 and drew 15. With a win percentage of 45.00, he is one of India's most successful skippers across all eras. He led Team India to the number one ranking in the ICC Test Rankings.

He is also the only Indian skipper to whitewash Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, doing so in the 2010-11 and 2012-13 series.

Dhoni is just as reputable in franchise cricket, being the sixth-highest run-getter in IPL history, with 5,439 runs in 278 matches at an average of 38.30, including 24 fifties, at a strike rate of over 137.

He has secured five IPL titles and two Champions League T20 titles with CSK, making the franchise one of the most popular entities in the sporting world, largely on the basis of his own brand and name. Crowds follow and different fan clubs chant 'Dhoni' 'Dhoni' in unison when the batting legend makes even as much as an appearance inside his dressing room, gearing up for a possible chance at batting.

When Dhoni broke into the national team in 2004, nobody could have imagined the heights the then-23-year-old would go on to achieve as a wicketkeeper-batter. His quickfire stumping and catching abilities, massive sixes, and the trademark helicopter shot will no doubt stay fan favourites for generations to come. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)