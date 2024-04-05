The makers of the much-anticipated movie Do Aur Do Pyaar, starring Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi, are all set to unveil the official trailer. On Instagram, Vidya Balan treated fans to a new poster and a trailer announcement. Vidya, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Ileana D'Cruz and Pratik Gandhi are seen lying on a bed. In the poster, Sendhil Ramamurthy can be seen hugging Vidya, while Lleana hugs Pratik Gandhi. Sharing the poster, she wrote, "Tomorrow's forecast: Romance will bloom and pyaar will cause confusion! #DoAurDoPyaar Trailer Out Tomorrow. Releasing in cinemas on 19th April 2024." The trailer will be out on April 6. Do Aur Do Pyaar Teaser: Vidya Balan, Ileana D’Cruz, Sendhil Ramamurthy and Pratik Gandhi’s Upcoming Rom-Com Will Leave You ‘Surprising, Confusing and Consuming’ (Watch Video).

Do Aur Do Pyaar is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta. It also stars Ileana D'Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy. The makers recently dropped the film's teaser. The video provides a peek into the dynamics of modern-day relationships with a perfect blend of romance, humour, and relatable storytelling. The teaser starts with a married couple, played by Vidya and Pratik, sharing a meal on their couch. When Pratik offers Vidya his ice cream, she declines, mentioning she's vegan. He then points out that her facewash contains milk. The video also features affectionate moments between another couple, played by Illeana and Sendhil. Do Aur Do Pyaar: FIRST LOOK Poster of Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz and Sendhil Ramamurthy- Starrer Out; Movie To Release on March 29!.

All four characters are seen attempting to rekindle the passion and excitement in their relationships. They go on movie dates and trips, striving to bring back marital happiness. Applause Entertainment, an Ellipsis Entertainment production, presents the film. Mark your calendars as Do Aur Do Pyaar gears up to hit the screens on April 19.