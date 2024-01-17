Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi sparked excitement among fans with a mysterious post, teasing their latest project. The revelation unfolds as the first look motion poster of their upcoming romantic film, Do Aur Do Pyaar is out. Starring Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D’Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy, the film has already captivated fans' interest. Scheduled for a cinematic release on March 29, 2024, anticipation is building for this romantic movie. ‘Pyaar Ke Raaz’ Unveiled! Vidya Balan and Pratik Gandhi Tease Fans With Cryptic Announcement, Set To Reveal Today at 11 AM.

Do Aur Do Pyaar First Look

