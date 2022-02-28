Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 28 (ANI): Mark your calendars as Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah are all set to come up with the thriller 'Jasla' on March 18 on Prime Video.

On Monday, Vidya took to Instagram and shared the update with her fans and followers.

Also Read | Vidyut Jammwal to Host Discovery's Action Reality Show India's Ultimate Warrior.

"The real story hides beneath her smile. Super excited to announce #Jalsa streams on 18th March @primevideoin #JalsaOnPrime," she wrote.

Alongside the note, Vidya shared the first look posters of herself and Shefali.

Also Read | SAG Awards 2022: Ariana DeBose Wins Maiden Award for Outstanding Supporting Role in West Side Story.

Directed by Suresh Triveni, 'Jalsa' is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar (T-Series), Vikram Malhotra and Shikhaa Sharma (Abundantia Entertainment) and Suresh Triveni.

Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla are also a part of the upcoming project. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)