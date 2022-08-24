New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming action thriller 'Vikram Vedha' has finally unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the film on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, production house Reliance Entertainment shared the teaser of the film which they captioned, " Ek Kahani sunayein? #VikramVedhaTeaser Out Now Link in Bio #VikramVedha hitting the cinemas worldwide on 30th September 2022."

The film stars actors Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.

The 1-minute 46 seconds long visual teaser from the film makes for a wholesome tease into the world of Vikram Vedha. The teaser is packed with whistle-worthy dialogues, large-scale action sequences and high-on emotional drama backed with very catchy background music. Overall, the teaser promises 'Vikram Vedha' to be a complete entertainment package.

'Vikram Vedha' is an official Hindi remake of a Tamil film with the same title, which starred R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles.

The story of 'Vikram Vedha' is full of twists and turns, as a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) sets out to track and chase a dreaded gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). What unfolds is a cat-and-mouse chase, where Vedha - a master storyteller helps Vikram peel back layers through a series of stories leading to thought-provoking moral ambiguities

Soon after the makers unveiled the much-awaited teaser, excitement among the fans could be seen for the film.

Helmed by the director duo Pushkar and Gayathri, the film is all set to hit the theatres on September 30, 2022.

Apart from 'Vikram Vedha', Hrithik will be also seen in an upcoming aerial action film 'Fighter', alongside Deepika Padukone and Anil Kapoor.

Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, will be also seen in a Pan India film 'Adipurush' along with south actor Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh. (ANI)

