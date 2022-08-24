Shefali Shah would be returning as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi in the upcoming installment Netflix’s popular series, Delhi Crime Season 2. About the show, the actress told PTI, “The beauty of Delhi Crime is that it makes you question what all goes into making a criminal.” The first season, which premiered in 2019, followed the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case of the of the physiotherapy intern. The new season will see a different case but the core of the series would remain the same. OTT Releases Of The Week: Maharani Season 2 on Sony LIV, Samaritan on Amazon Prime Video & More.

Ahead of the premiere of Delhi Crime Season 2 on the streaming giant Netflix, let’s take a look at some of the key details of the show that is directed by Tanuj Chopra.

Cast – Delhi Crime S2 stars Shefali Shah in the lead along with Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, Adil Hussain, Anurag Arora, Tillotama Shome among others in key roles.

Plot – The second installment of Delhi Crime sees “Delhi Police probe a spate of serial killings, leading to fears about the resurgence of the notorious ‘kachcha-baniyan gang’, which was at its peak in the 1990s,” reports PTI.

Watch The Trailer Of Delhi Crime Season 2 Below:

Streaming Date – The second season of Delhi Crime is all set to be premiered on Netflix on August 26.

Review – The reviews for Delhi Crime Season 2 are not out yet. As soon as the reviews for the series are out, LatestLY will update you all with the same.

