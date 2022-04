Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): After finishing shooting for 'Gaslight' in Gujarat, actor Vikrant Massey has now headed to Pune for the shoot of his new project.

"Vikrant and Sara shot for Gaslight in Gujarat for a month and soon after their return, got into the next schedule in Mumbai which they just wrapped a few days ago. Vikrant has immediately moved from Gaslight's set to the set of his upcoming project again, for a long schedule. It is being shot in Pune until almost the mid of May," a source informed.

The details of the project including the names of the other cast members and title have not been revealed yet.

Apart from 'Gaslight' and the above-mentioned project, Vikrant will also be seen showcasing his acting skills in 'Forensic', which also features Radhika Apte. (ANI)

