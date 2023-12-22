Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 22 (ANI): Malayalam film '2018: Everyone is a Hero' starring actor Tovino Thomas and the drama film '12th Fail' starring Vikrant Massey have failed to make it to the shortlist for the 96th Oscars.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced shortlists in 10 categories on Friday, including the best original song, documentary feature, international feature and others.

Also Read | Rebel Moon Part One – A Child of Fire Movie Review: Zack Snyder’s Ambitious Space Saga is Riddled With Cliches And Unoriginal Ideas (LatestLY Exclusive).

Unfortunately, both films failed to make the final shortlists for the Academy Awards.

The devastating 2018 Kerala floods left a trail of destruction and loss across the state. Yet, from the depths of despair emerged stories that etched themselves in the archives of heroism. Forging its path to success, the survival drama became a phenomenon in the world of Malayalam cinema proudly holding the title of the highest-grossing Malayalam film of the year and the top three highest-grossing Malayalam films of all time.

Also Read | Operation Valentine: Varun Tej Feels Overwhelmed by Receiving Positive Response for Movie Teaser.

Directed by the visionary Jude Anthany Joseph, the film showcases the resilience of people from all walks of life who find themselves thrust into the eye of calamity and how unity becomes their driving force.

The 96th Oscars is scheduled to take place on March 10, 2024, in Los Angeles.

The nominations voting period will run from January 11-16, 2024, with the official nominations announcement on January 23.

There will be four weeks between nominations and final voting, which begins on February 22. The show will air live on ABC and in more than 200 territories worldwide from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

Talking about '12th Fail', helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film revolves around UPSC aspirants and is based on real-life experiences. It draws from the gritty struggles of millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)