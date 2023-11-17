Vikrant Massey's journey from television to acclaimed films like 12th Fail is undoubtedly praiseworthy! His portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma is a remarkable addition to his repertoire. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film diverges from the usual genres; it's not a poetic gangster film, a crime thriller, or a period piece. Instead, it tells the straightforward tale of a 12th-grade student who, through sheer perseverance and an unwavering attitude, cracks the UPSC examination to become an IPS officer. Vikrant's commitment to his performance and his willingness to take on challenges each day highlight his dedication as he forges ahead to create a unique space for himself in the industry. 12th Fail Trailer Out! Vikrant Massey Steals the Show As He Flawlessly Depicts Struggles of IPS Aspirants in Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Film (Watch Video).

In an exclusive conversation with LatestLY, Vikrant discussed his experiences being part of the film and working with Vidhu Vinod Chopra. He also reflected on what it was like to act with real-life students. He shared, 'My approach considered how we would perceive this film in relation to reality, especially given its significant relevance in India. Unfortunately, not many have delved into this aspect. Should we present it with gloss and grandeur, treating it as a commercial film, or strive for authenticity? Vidhu Vinod Chopra is known for creating films that blend commercial appeal with reality, effectively blurring the lines. The respect we're receiving is largely due to his vision. He dedicated four and a half years of his life to this film.'

When asked about his experience with the real-life students, he said, 'It was a completely new experience working with students. Initially, I felt something was amiss. Eventually, I realised it was me who was acting, while it's natural for the students to be themselves. I had to cease acting and acknowledge that I was amidst real-life students. This environment is familiar to me—I've been to school, learned from professors, and this setting resonates with me. I needed to shed the facade and embrace my genuine self.'' 12th Fail: Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra Overwhelmed by Heartfelt Audience Response to Vikrant Massey-Starrer Film.

Vikrant's focus remains on pursuing well-crafted characters and challenging roles in the future. He aims to maintain authenticity in his portrayals, ensuring both his own integrity and that of the characters resonate with audiences.

