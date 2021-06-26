Washington [US], June 26 (ANI): Hollywood star Vin Diesel recently revealed that he would love to do a musical version of 'Fast and Furious', saying that 'I'm Dying to Do' it.

According to People magazine, while appearing 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', when asked by host Kelly Clarkson if he'd ever do a musical of the franchise, the 'F9' actor said, "I'm dying to do a musical, so yes, I would!"

"I've been dying to do a musical my whole life," he continued, revealing he was "this close to doing Guys and Dolls with Steven Spielberg, but we ended up not doing that."

He further added, "For the longest time, I thought the Nathan Detroit role in Guys and Dolls would be a very interesting one to revamp, the one that Frank Sinatra played in Guys and Dolls."

Diesel said he credits his family with his love for the arts, including musicals.

He said, "My family is artistic, and I'm blessed to have that and I'm blessed to be in a family that is supportive of these crazy dreams. I would encourage everyone to support the people who want to think outside the box and dream something impossible because there's great beauty in that."

Diesel's dreams have come true in his career as an actor, with the ninth installment of 'Fast and Furious' already making waves at the box office by raking in USD 66 million so far, according to Deadline.

'F9' stars John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Charlize Theron, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Helen Mirren, Sung Kang and Kurt Russell.

As per People magazine, the ninth installment in the iconic film franchise was originally scheduled to drop in May 2020 but was pushed back by the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)