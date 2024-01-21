Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): The grand occasion of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony is getting closer and celebrities are reaching Ayodhya to witness this mega event.

Actor Vivek Oberoi and filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar have reached Ayodhya and they were impressed looking at the preparation going on in the city.

Vivek, who came to the city for the first time, said that the political section may have an issue but the common man is happy and enthusiastic.

He told ANI, "I have come to Ayodhya for the first time and it feels that if you breathe here, 'Ram Bhakti' will get in you. There is so much energy in here. People are so happy. There is a wave of 'bhakti' here and there is a lot of curiosity among people that Ram Lalla is returning to Ayodhya after 500 years. I think Lord Ram has always connected people and society."

On the controversy over the ceremony, he added, "It is a political section that is saying all this. I don't think that the common people have any problems. The common man is happy."

Bhandarkar seemed delighted with the preparations for the Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya tomorrow.

While talking about it, he shared, "Ayodhya is all decked up. It feels great to be here...The Pran Pratishtha ceremony is going to be held very well."

He said that this is going to be a "historic" event that the entire world will be watching. "We have come here to see a grand Ram Temple, to have the darshan of Ram Lalla. I think tomorrow is going to be historic. Not only India but the entire world is going to watch this...I think everyone is awaiting this..."

Earlier, taking to X, he shared a video of himself seated inside an aeroplane while the passengers recited the Hanuman Chalisa. He demonstrated his passion and delight by participating in it.

Bhandarkar captioned it with, "Euphoria inside the plane Enroute #Ayodhya for the historic #RamMandir the excitement is palpable.#JaiShriRam"

Talking about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, all the arrangements are being made for the special occasion. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust announced on Sunday that the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will be marked by a dazzling musical event titled 'Mangal Dhwani'.

With just a day left for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, people from all over the country and across the world are arriving in the city.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya began on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

The idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.'The idol is 51 inches tall and weighs 1.5 tonnes. The idol portrays Lord Ram as a five-year-old child standing on a lotus also crafted from the same stone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform rituals marking the 'Pran Pratishtha'. A team of pandits led by Varanasi priest Lakshmi Kant Dixit will officiate the main rituals during the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony. (ANI)

