The Bombay High Court has granted temporary anticipatory bail to Nandita Saha and Raadhika Nanda, who are accused in a cheating case filed by actor Vivek Oberoi. Justice Sarang V Kotwal granted protection from arrest until February 22, 2024, in response to separate anticipatory bail pleas. The allegations stem from an FIR filed by Oberoi's Chartered Accountant, Deven Bafna, at the MIDBombay High Court Grants Interim Bail to Women Accused of Cheating Actor Vivek Oberoi in Rs 1.55 Crore Fraud CaseC police station, accusing the women of defrauding the actor of Rs 1.55 crore. Bafna raised concerns about financial irregularities within the film production firm Anandita Entertainment LLP, jointly owned by Oberoi, Saha's son Sanjay Saha, and Nanda. Vivek Oberoi Has Posted a Picture of Himself With Syed Kirmani, a Former Indian Cricketer (View Post).

HC Grants Bail To Women Accused Of Cheating Vivek Oberoi

Bombay High Court Grants Interim Protection From Arrest To Two Women Accused Of Cheating Actor Vivek Oberoihttps://t.co/1W50NhSxll — Live Law (@LiveLawIndia) January 17, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)