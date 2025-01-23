Davos [Switzerland], January 23 (ANI): Bollywood actor and entrepreneur Vivek Oberoi, currently attending the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 in Davos, has expressed immense pride in India's growing influence at the international platform.

Speaking with ANI, Oberoi shared his excitement about being at the prestigious event, where he is engaging with several key figures, including chief ministers and national ministers.

Also Read | 'Loveyapa' Song 'Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si': Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's New Heartfelt Anthem To Be Released on January 23.

"It is fantastic to be here...feeling like a great sense of pride as India is everywhere and I am glad that I am here interacting with multiple chief ministers and national ministers for all the business that they are doing in Bharat to create value," said Oberoi.

He also highlighted the drone technology sector, mentioning that one of the companies he is involved in focuses on drone tech and security.

Also Read | Remo D'Souza, Rajpal Yadav, and Sugandha Mishra Receive Threat Emails From Pakistan; Police Investigation Underway.

He mentioned his involvement with Indrajaal, a company focused on drone technology and security and said, "We are here signing an MOU of 150 million dollars with the Telangana state government and we should be wrapping that up by tomorrow morning."

In addition to his involvement in drone technology, Oberoi also talked about several foundations and organizations making significant strides in the tech and infrastructure sectors.

"Through the Motwani Jadeja Foundation, we are supporting brilliant Indian tech companies making waves globally, from Skyroot, which is building Indian rockets, to Digantara, which is sending satellites into space," he said.

Oberoi also spoke about his involvement with Pentacle, a consultancy firm focused on infrastructure and sustainability, which is exploring partnerships with Maharashtra states.

The actor also shared his excitement about meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, who is focused on developing Amravati as a global tech hub.

"I had dinner yesterday with CM Chandra Babu Naidu, who is looking at building a global hub to bring young tech from all over the world into Amravati. It was exciting to meet with him and discuss a partnership," Oberoi said.

He further discussed his meetings with Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu and other Indian leaders, mentioning that the agreements being explored at WEF 2025 are still in their early stages.

"The timeline for MoUs is not specific at any stage now, but the idea is to take the first step in and get started," he said in an interview with ANI.

The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2025, taking place from January 20th to 24th in Davos-Klosters, has seen a remarkable presence from India.

India's participation is marked by its largest-ever delegation to date, including five union ministers and three state chief ministers.

Additionally, the India Pavilion at the event showcases the states of Kerala, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and West Bengal, all seeking investment opportunities from global business leaders.

The pavilion aims to showcase India's potential as a growing hub for innovation, trade, and technology.

Meanwhile, actor Bhumi Pednekar, who is also attending the WEF, shared her thoughts on gender equality and her aspirations in the film industry, on Wednesday, while speaking to ANI.

Recognized as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum last year, Pednekar emphasized the need for greater gender equality in society.

Reflecting on her career, she shared her interest in exploring Hollywood opportunities while also stressing her desire to be a role model for young girls who watch her films.

"We all are here just to have positive conversations about how can we make the world better, and honestly, I'm full of gratitude that I was given this opportunity," said Pednekar, adding, "Right from the start of my career with my work on-screen and off-screen, I've truly tried to make a difference. I've truly tried to get a positive change in every way possible." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)