After the immense success of Loveyapa's chart-topping tracks, "Rehna Kol" and the title track, fans are eagerly awaiting another emotional hit from the film. The makers are set to unveil the latest song "Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si" on January 23, adding to the anticipation surrounding Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor's much-awaited film.

A soulful ballad, “Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si” is poised to become the next heartbreak anthem of the year. The song explores the emotional turmoil of love and separation. The song is sung by Vishal Mishra, lyrics penned by Dhrruv Yogi while music is composed by a talented duo—Suyyash Rai & Siddharth Singh. The track promises to tug at the heartstrings with its raw, relatable lyrics and poignant melody. With the film's star-studded cast and a soundtrack that’s already dominating music charts, Kaun Kinna Zaroori Si is expected to be yet another hit for Loveyapa.

Watch ‘Loveyapa’ Trailer:

Loveyapa, set in the realm of modern romance, offers a heartwarming tale enriched with unforgettable performances, lively music, and breathtaking visuals. Celebrating love in all its shades, the film is poised to resonate with audiences of all ages.

Loveyapa is poised to be one of 2025’s most exciting cinematic offerings. Mark your calendars for 7th February 2025 to embark on this enchanting journey of love!