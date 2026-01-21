Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 21, 2026: Persistent Systems and DCM Shriram Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], January 21 (ANI): Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Wednesday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his greetings on the occasion of Meghalaya's Statehood Day.

The Prime Minister wrote a letter to the Meghalaya CM extending wishes on the Statehood Day, highlighting the state's vibrant culture, humble hospitality, rich history and the central government's efforts for its growth.

Responding to the letter, CM Sangma posted on X, expressing gratitude to the PM for his "continued guidance and the steadfast support" of the Central government and ministries for the state's development.

"Thank you, @PMOIndia Shri @narendramodi Ji on behalf of the people of Meghalaya, for your warm wishes on our Statehood Day. We are deeply grateful for your continued guidance and the steadfast support of the Government of India and Central Ministries in accelerating Meghalaya's growth and development," he wrote.

Further in the post, the CM expressed appreciation for the special mention of the late founder of the National People's Party (NPP) and his father, PA Sangma, on the 10th death anniversary.

"We are especially touched that you remembered and honoured the vision of our great leader and your friend, Shri P.A. Sangma ji, whose ideals continue to inspire our journey forward," the post noted.

The Prime Minister, in his letter, paid a personal tribute on Meghalaya Statehood Day.

The Prime Minister emphasised Meghalaya's distinct cultural identity, specifically mentioning the Khasi, Garo, and Jaintia communities. He noted that he finds environmental stewardship, social harmony, and women's empowerment to be inspiring core values of the state.

The letter also reinforced the Prime Minister's "Act East" policy. He referred to the Northeast states as Ashtalakshmi (the eight forms of the goddess of wealth), symbolising that India's overall prosperity is intrinsically linked to the development of the Northeast.

He noted his visits to the region as a "track record" of the NDA government's commitment compared to previous administrations, with special mention to his Shillong visit in 2016 to attend the Northeastern Council Plenary meeting.

Further in the letter, the Prime Minister praised the state's "exemplary" growth rate after the COVID-19 pandemic. He explicitly commended the state government's prudent fiscal management and sustainability, as a significant nod to the CM's economic governance.

Notably, the Prime Minister credited the state for successfully hosting G20 events (Think 20 and Space sector conferences), which boosted international and domestic tourism.

Furthermore, the PM outlined National Games, art and music as the areas of future partnership between the Central and State governments. (ANI)

