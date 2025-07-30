Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 30 (ANI): The first song 'Aavan Jaavan' from Ayan Mukerji's directorial 'War 2' is all set to be unveiled soon.

On Tuesday, a still from the track was unveiled. It showed actors Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani holding each other's hands. The two looked super hot as they twinned in white.

Also Read | 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' Premiere: Smriti Irani, Ektaa Kapoor Retain OG Vibe of Season 1, TV Show Begins With Similar Opening Scene.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayan Mukerji shared the first photo from the song Aavan Jaavan, leaving fans excited. He also revealed that the team behind his blockbuster song Kesariya from Brahmastra are reuniting for Aavan Jaavan!

"AAVAN JAAVAN Our First Song from War 2 - is out in 2 days - so sharing some love and excitement here about it! Pritam Dada. Amitabh. Arijit. Hrithik and Kiara's lovely energy as they come together on screen for the first time. Groovy and Romantic - Aavan Jaavan - was the soundtrack for our Italian shoot, and creating it was one of the most joy-filled experiences and memories of making War 2 for all of us! Can't wait for everyone to listen to it this week," Ayan wrote.

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt Turns 66: Priya Dutt Cherishes Old Memories With Brother on His Birthday, Pens Heartfelt Note (See Pics).

https://www.instagram.com/p/DMr205XsEwz/

Earlier in July, after wrapping up shooting for the film, Hrithik penned a heartfelt note, recalling "149 days of relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, injuries" spent with director Ayan Mukerji, co-stars Jr NTR, Kiara Advani, and the entire 'War 2' team.

"@advani_kiara I'm so excited for the world to witness the lethal side of you, you've been spectacular to share screen with. I cannot wait for you all to witness the incredible cinematic vision of Adi & Ayan!! To the entire cast & crew of War 2," he added.

With his post, he undoubtedly poured his heart out as he bid adieu to his much-celebrated on-screen character of Major Kabir Dhaliwal from the War franchise."Thank you for sharing your brilliance and giving it your all every single day. Lastly, it's always bittersweet to call it a wrap for Kabir, it will take a couple of days to feel like myself again. Now onto the journey of presenting our film to you all on August 14th, 2025," Hrithik concluded.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Feeling a mixed bag of emotions as the cameras stopped rolling for #War2. 149 days of relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, injuries... and it was all WORTH IT! @tarak9999 sir it has been an honour to work alongside you and create something so special together."

'War 2', which also stars NTR JR, will be released on August 14. The film is a sequel to the 2019 action thriller 'War,' which starred Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, and Vani Kapoor in the lead roles. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)