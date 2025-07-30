The wait is finally over! After a long gap of 25 years, the second season of one of the most popular Indian television serials in history, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has reached the audience. The opening shot shows Smriti Irani aka Tulsi Virani watering the sacred plant of Tulsi, and praying for her family's wellbeing, "Tulsi Maiya aapni kyipa mere parivaar pe banaye rakhna." The makers have followed the footsteps of the original, as the original drama also opened with Baa asking Tulsi Maiya to shower her blessings on her family. Taking inspiration from the original yet again, the primary episode of the show is set against the backdrop of Tulsi and Mihir Virani's wedding anniversary. Smriti Irani Returns With ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Reboot After 25 Years, Cast Members Talk About 'Kyunki 2'.

'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2' Retains Original Vibe

Refreshing your memory, the first season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi was also set against the backdrop of Baa's birthday. While everyone else forgot to wish her, Mihir surprised his grandmother. It seems like the makers are trying to invoke the audience's nostalgia. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ Reboot: Smriti Irani Is Back As Tulsi Virani After 25 Years, Makers Share Actress’ First Look (See Post).

Smriti Irani, Old Cast Returns With 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'

The second season of the iconic show features Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay in the roles of Tulsi and Mihir Virani, whereas Hiten Tejwani reprises his role as Karan, along with Gauri Pradhan as Nandini, Shakti Anand as Mansukh, Ritu Seth as Shobha, Ketaki Dave as Daksha, and Kamalika Guha Thakurta as Gayatri.

New Cast Members of 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2'

Along with some familiar faces, the makers also decided to infuse some new blood with Aman Gandhi, Rohit Suchanti, Shagun Sharma, Tanisha Mehta, Prachi Singh and Ankit Bhatia. ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2’: Date, Time, When and Where To Watch, Full Cast Details of Ektaa Kapoor’s Iconic Show Reboot (Read To Know).

The first episode of the reboot season also shows that while everyone in the house adores Tulsi as usual, Gayatri believes that her intentions are not as pure as they seem. With only the primary episode aired on Tuesday, July 29, it remains to be seen if Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 is able to spark the old connection with the audience, 25 years later.

