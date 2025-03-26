Washington [US], March 26 (ANI): The hit Netflix show 'Adolescence' has made British actor Owen Cooper a sensation. The show, which marked Cooper's acting debut, has been receiving praise from across the globe, with fans and critics lauding his powerful performance.

Amid all the praise, director Philip Barantini shared a clip of Cooper's audition on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse of his raw talent.

"Owen's audition tapes for Jamie in Adolescence," Barantini captioned the post.

In no time, fans chimed in in the comment section to laud Cooper's performance in the popular crime miniseries.

One fan wrote, "Incredible. Such an inspiration for all of us," while another added, "When he swipes the hot chocolate away and loses it, it gives me goosebumps. He is a little star; he really is."

Meanwhile, Adolescence has become a massive hit on Netflix. According to Variety, the show gained 24.3 million views in its first four days. In its second weekend, it became the most-watched title on Netflix with another 42 million views, bringing its total to 66.3 million views in just 11 days. This makes Adolescence the most-watched Netflix limited series within a two-week period.

Adolescence is a British crime drama miniseries created by Jack Thorne and Stephen Graham and directed by Philip Barantini.

The four-episode series follows the arrest of a 13-year-old schoolboy, Jamie Miller, played by Owen Cooper, who is accused of murdering a female classmate. What also makes the series a masterclass is that each episode is filmed in a single, continuous take.

Graham, who is co-creator of the show, also plays Eddie Miller, the father of the accused Jamie Miller.

The series premiered on Netflix on March 13 and has received widespread critical acclaim for its writing, direction, and performances. (ANI)

