Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming family entertainer film 'Selfiee' unveiled the second song teaser of the film 'Kudiye Ni Teri'.

On Tuesday, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram and treated fans with the teaser of the second song of the movie.

Also Read | Panchak: Madhuri Dixit Is Happy over Positive Response to Her Film at The Pune International Film Festival.

The song features Akshay and Mrunal Thakur.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CoWh6rfrUET/

Also Read | Kokdu – Season of Deity: 5 Pictures That Confirm Kim Jung Hyun As Kokdu Is Such A Mood!.

Mrunal can be seen in an all-glam avatar while 'Khiladi' star was seen donning an oversized jacket.

Sharing the song teaser, he wrote, "This rocked my vibe...and now it's coming your way. Ready to rock with #KudiyeeNiTeri ? Song drops 9th Feb."

The full song will be out on February 9.

As soon as the teaser was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends dropped in their comments,

One of the users wrote, "Khiladi is back."

Recently the makers unveiled the first song of the film 'Main Khiladi' which received massive responses from the fans.

The song was a recreated version of the 90s hit song 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' which starred Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan.

Recently, Salman Khan and Akshay met and created a fun video on 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' remake.

Akshay took to Instagram and shared the video of him shaking a leg with Salman. The clip started with Salman and Akshay watching the previous dance reel of the latter made with Tiger Shroff. The video then zooms into them performing 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari' hook steps.

"And when #MainKhiladi captured @beingsalmankhan's imagination, it barely took him seconds to get on the beat. Phir kya bhai...bas dhoom machaai!! #Selfiee," Akshay captioned the post.

Salman and Akshay's dance ushered in a wave of nostalgia among their fans. Man fans requested the actors to come up with a sequel to 'Mujhse Shaadi Karogi'.

Talking about 'Selfiee', it is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Driving License', which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles.

Helmed by Raj Mehta, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha, and Diana Penty in the lead roles. It is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)