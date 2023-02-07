Teaser of "Kudiyee Ni Teri" song from Selfiee is finally out! Starring Akshay Kumar and Mrunal Thakur, the little glimpse of the track sees the actors oozing glam in the dancing number. The full song will be out of February 9 and is sung by The PropheC and Zahrah Khan. The flick is scheduled to theatrically release on February 24, 2023. Have a look. Selfiee Trailer Out! Akshay Kumar- Emraan Hashmi's Film Is A Tussle Between A Superstar And His Fan (Watch Video).

Watch Selfiee Song "Kudiyee Ni Teri":

