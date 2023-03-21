Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 21 (ANI): Actor Shah Rukh Khan is currently gearing up for the digital release of his action thriller film 'Pathaan'. On Tuesday, he collaborated with Indian YouTuber Bhuvan Bam for a fun video.

Taking to Instagram, the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video shared the video which they captioned, "nothing, just Pathaan sharing some news with you. watch #PathaanOnPrime, Mar 22 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

In the video, SRK could be seen saying Pathaan's dialogue "Apni Kursi Ki Peti Baandh Lo" but ends up getting irritated with the same old style of promoting his films. He then asks Bhuvan, "Kya yaar ye, aap film ke dialogues kyun use karte ho promotion mein, kuch naya kyun nahi sochte ho?" and asks him to think of some unique idea to promote the film. In the end Bhuvan's ideas left SRK frustrated and he came up with his own idea to promote 'Pathaan'.

Soon after the OTT platform released the video, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Shah Rukh Khan and Bhuvan Bam acting together, this is beautiful," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "King of Bollywood and king of YouTube."

Bhuvan also shared a picture with King Khan on his Instagram and captioned it, "Choti choti aakhein, badey badey khwaab."

Talking about his experience of working with the 'Baadshah' actor, Bhuvan said, "When you get to work with SRK in whatever capacity, you never think twice. And here I am sharing a screen with one of the biggest stars of Bollywood for Pathaan, which is the biggest hit the industry has seen in its existence. King of Hearts or King of Bollywood.. SRK lives with all the adjectives that have been given to him. And both of us being from Delhi, it always feels like home with him. Each time I have worked with him it has always been special."

Helmed by Siddharth Anand 'Pathaan' also starred John Abraham and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles.

The film has emerged as the highest grossing hindi film of all time, breaking the record of 'Bahubali 2.' 'Pathaan' raked 528.29 crores rupees while 'Baahubali 2' minted 510.99 crore rupees.

'Pathaan' is all set to stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from March 22, 2023. (ANI)

