Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): Ace filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently revealed the theme for the sequel to his 1983 directorial debut 'Masoom.'

The sequel, titled "Masoom... The New Generation," is about the "idea of home," Kapur told Variety, a US-based media outlet.

The details of how 'Masoom... The New Generation' connects to the 1983 film remain undisclosed.

Kapur revealed that the film will concentrate around an elderly couple living in a crumbling house and involve "generational change."

"When you talk to people about home, the first thing they say is that it is property, it is real estate and the second thing they say is 'What's it worth?' The real estate value of your house becomes much more important than what the essential idea for home is. And home is, what is it? It is memories - people growing up, the walls have memories, the sofa where you sit down is a memory. Everything is a memory. So I'm taking that fundamental idea of what is home," Kapur said, as per Variety.

Kapur was in London for the National Film Awards where his film, 'What's Love Got to Do with It?' bagged nine nominations and won four awards including best director, best British film, best screenplay (Jemima Khan) and best-supporting actor (Asim Chaudhry), reported Variety.

Released in the year 1983, the film was written by the legendary writer Gulzar, 'Masoom' was an adaptation of Erich Segal's 1980 novel 'Man, Woman and Child.' It followed a happily married couple and their two daughters whose lives are disrupted by the arrival of a boy who is the man's son from an earlier affair. The cast included Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Jugal Hansraj, Supriya Pathak, Saeed Jaffrey, and Urmila Matondkar.

The film received positive responses from the audience.

Kapur's last release was the romantic comedy 'What's Love Got to Do with It?,' starring Lily James, Emma Thompson, Shazad Latif, Sajal Aly and Azmi, which debuted at Toronto and opened the Red Sea Film Festival in 2022. It was released theatrically worldwide earlier this year, as per Variety.

Kapur is known for his outstanding films like 'Bandit Queen', a British biographical drama 'Elizabeth' for which he was nominated for best director at the BAFTAs and Golden Globes, and its sequel 'Elizabeth: The Golden Age' (2007), which won Cate Blanchett her first acting Oscar, reported Variety.

Apart from that, he also directed one of Heath Ledger's last films, the 2002 epic 'The Four Feathers.' (ANI)

