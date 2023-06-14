Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's What's Love Got to Do with It? has been nominated in nine categories at the UK's National Film Awards. The British romantic comedy, which delves into how different cultures look at love and marriage, has bagged nominations for all the major awards, including best British film, best director for Kapur and best actress for Lily James. The movie features an ensemble cast of Shazad Latif, Shabana Azmi and Emma Thompson. What’s Love Got To Do With It?: Emma Thompson Heaps Praise on Shabana Azmi’s Performance in Shekhar Kapur’s Directorial Romantic Comedy.

As well as music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in a guest appearance. What's Love Got to Do with It? has also received nods for -- best supporting Actor for Asim Chaudhry, best supporting actress for Thompson, best independent film, best screenplay for Jemima Khan, best comedy and best producer (Nicky Kentish Barnes, Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jemima Khan). The nominations for the 9th edition of the National Film Awards were announced in May. What's Love Got to Do With It? Trailer: Lily James on a Quest to Marry in Shekhar Kapur's Cross-Cultural Romcom!

The awards ceremony, organised by the UK's National Film Academy, will be held on July 3 at Porchester Hall here. On social media, Kapur received congratulatory messages from many people, including Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with the director for his 1994 hit Bandit Queen. "Congratulations," wrote Bajpayee. "@shekharkapur Congratulations on the accolades, Sir! You continue to do us proud! Shine on!" tweeted actor Ranvir Shorey.