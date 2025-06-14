Washington DC [US], June 14 (ANI): Director James Gunn revealed that he consulted with the legendary filmmaker Zack Snyder over whether or not to add red trunks to the new Superman costume, reported Variety.

Snyder's 'Man of Steel' famously featured a Superman costume sans trunks for Henry Cavill. The director helmed two more movies with Cavill's Superman, 2016's 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 2017's 'Justice League.'

Now the DC Comics character is being rebooted by Gunn, and those red trunks have been a fan fixation since the first photos of actor David Corenswet in-character leaked online, reported Deadline.

In an interview with Fandango, as quoted by Variety, James Gunn revealed he asked Zack Snyder for advice on whether or not to give Superman his iconic red trunks.

"One of the biggest questions was, 'Were we gonna have trunks, or were we gonna not have trunks?'. I talked to Zack Snyder, who was like, 'I tried a billion different versions with the trunks, and at the end of the day, I tried it, but I just couldn't get there.' And I was feeling exactly the same way. Theoretically, I liked the idea of trunks because it's the Superman I grew up with," said James Gunn as quoted by Variety.

As per the outlet, the Gunn originally wasn't going to include them in the new costume until actor David Corenswet convinced him.

He said, "We were trying on all these different versions, and we screened tested with trunks and no trunks. And one of the things David said is that Superman wants kids not to be afraid of him. He's an alien. He's got these incredible powers. He shoots beams out of his eyes. He's incredibly powerful and could be considered scary. He wants people to like him. He wants to be a symbol of hope and positivity. So he dresses like a professional wrestler. He dresses in a way that makes people unafraid of him, that shows hope and positivity. And that really clicked in for me."

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has released the final trailer for 'Superman', just ahead of the highly anticipated film's theatrical release on July 11.

Featuring David Corenswet as the titular hero, the trailer offers fans a closer look at the action-packed journey of the beloved superhero as he learns to wield his immense powers.

In this latest DC Studios instalment, Corenswet brings to life the classic character of Superman, who arrives on Earth from the distant planet Krypton.

The narrative delves deep into his internal struggles, exploring his efforts to balance his extraordinary abilities while trying to live as a seemingly ordinary journalist, Clark Kent. (ANI)

