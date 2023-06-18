Washington [US], June 17 (ANI): Actor Harrison Ford shared that 'Get Off My Plane!' is the movie line he uses the most in real life

The actor told PEOPLE in his cover story for this week's issue, he still quotes 1997's 'Air Force One' movie's line the most in real life.

"Because I fly, I probably say why more than I need to, 'Get off my plane!'" Reciting his most famous line from the film, Ford says.

The actor also recalls Bill Clinton referring to him as the kick-ass president after playing a commander-in-chief battling a hijacker in the action-thriller film, which also starred Gary Oldman, Glenn Close, Wendy Crewson, and William H. Macy.

What's a fun fact? Ford obtained three Air Force One suits and "was wearing them up until about five years ago," he tells PEOPLE.

Flying isn't the only way Ford keeps up with his personal interests -- or his health. When asked how he stays in shape, he says, "Basically, I do rehab."

"I don't engage in physical activity." "It's all rehab and physical therapy," he explains before joking, "I'm really just like an old man."

"I'm recovering from various injuries, so I keep myself moving," Ford explains. "I enjoy tennis and long-distance road biking." I can't play tennis because of my [injured] shoulders, but I'm working on getting back into shape. And I still can't ride my bike."

"I was physically disadvantaged," he adds. I'm attempting to return."During the film's world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival last month, Ford was honoured with a Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement and received a rapturous reception."I was just trying to keep myself composed," he said to PEOPLE. "There was very generous applause from the crowd and it was positive, humbling, and nice."The legendary actor is grateful for that moment, as well as all of the support he's received from fans throughout his still-thriving career.

"I am very grateful for the opportunities to work that I still have, and I owe that to the audience," Ford said.

'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' will be released in theatres on June 30. (ANI)

