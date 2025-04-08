Washington [US], April 8 (ANI): 'White Lotus' star Walton Goggins has reflected on the heartbreaking death of his first wife.

For Walton Goggins, returning to Thailand, came with a number of painful memories.

The country, which acted as the backdrop for The White Lotus' season three, is one of many the actor travelled to following the passing of his first wife, Leanne Knight, who died by suicide in 2004 after going missing, according to E! News.

"It's a very complicated story," said Walton, adding, "Ultimately it was revealed the decision that she'd made. And yeah, I thought it was really unrecoverable for me. Life on the other side of that," as per the outlet.

He continued, "And I spent the next three years looking for an excuse--not to end it, but certainly putting myself in situations that were questionable, not with drugs or anything like that, just life experiences and traveling. And I really went all over the world."

In addition to Thailand, Walton, who has a 13-year-old son named Augustus with wife, Nadia Conners, visited Vietnam, Cambodia, and India during that period.

And upon returning to Thailand to shoot the HBO series, it was with a sense of the uncanny that the Justified alum realised many of their filming locations were places he had visited two decades earlier in his search for meaning, according to E! News. (ANI)

